Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Smith & Cult
Smith & Cult Nail Polish Top Coat
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Featured in 1 story
The At-Home Manicure Tools You Need
by
Anna Gray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Etude House
Sweet Recipe Ice Cream Nails Nail Polish
$3.03
from
KollectionK
BUY
DETAILS
Tom Ford Beauty
Nail Lacquer In Indigo Night
$32.00
from
Tom Ford
BUY
DETAILS
Knock Out
Nail Polish In Flatte Black
$14.00
from
Mio Mia
BUY
DETAILS
Formula X
Sheer Strength In Wondrous
$12.50
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Smith & Cult
DETAILS
Smith & Cult
Illumify Shimmering Highlight - Summersault
$36.00
$25.20
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Smith & Cult
Smith & Cult Nail Polish
$24.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Smith & Cult
Nail Polish In Pillow Pie
£19.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Smith & Cult
Nailed Lacquer In Pillow Pie
£18.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Nails
DETAILS
Hudson + Bleecker
Grotta Jetsetter Train Case
$60.00
from
Revolve
BUY
DETAILS
Deborah Lippmann
Supervixen Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish Set
$24.00
$16.80
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
J. Hannah
Nectar Nail Polish
$19.00
from
J. Hannah
BUY
DETAILS
Essie
Summer Trend Nail Polish Collection
$8.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Nails
Beauty
Finally, You Can Get Your Hands On L.A.'s Coolest Nail-Polis...
Unless you live in L.A. or boast bicoastal status, you probably haven't been able to experience the Olive & June manicure treatment in real life. Luckily
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Animal-Print Nail Art Is The Chicest Summer Accessory
Animal print anything — from a bodysuit to a handbag — can seem like an intimidating (and impractical) addition to a jeans and T-shirt kind of
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Essie's Summer 2019 Nail Collection Already Has A Celeb Foll...
At this season's Met Gala, the manicures were the buzz of the Camp-themed carpet. The fan favorite? Elle Fanning's fingernails, which had charms dangling
by
Megan Decker
