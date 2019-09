Smith & Cult

Smith & Cult Kings & Thieves Nail Lacquer

£21.60

Buy Now Review It

At 50 ml

Smith & Cult describes its opaque 'Kings & Thieves' nail polish as a "dark ink blue." It's formulated for a quick-drying, high-gloss finish and though very dark, casts an attractive indigo hue – a feat most near-black shades don't achieve.