Smiling Juju 3d Grapefruit Slice Memory Foam Cushion Pillow
$10.37
At Walmart
This pillow is made of memory foam. When you open the package, the pillow will gradually grow to its original full fluffy thickness in 24 hours. Color- Multi-Color Size- 15&,quot, x 15&,quot, x 3&,quot, Material- Velvet &,amp, Memory Foam Throw It made of velvet and memory foam which are extremely comfortable. The pillowcase has a side zip which makes it easy to change or wash the pillowcase. Great for in-bed reading and TV watching, use as bolster, sofa-cushion, back pillow! This Grapefruit slice shape pillow is a good gift for your friends, family, home decoration decor!!