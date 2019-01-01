Walmart

Smiling Juju 3d Grapefruit Slice Memory Foam Cushion Pillow

This pillow is made of memory foam. When you open the package, the pillow will gradually grow to its original full fluffy thickness in 24 hours. Color- Multi-Color Size- 15&,quot, x 15&,quot, x 3&,quot, Material- Velvet &,amp, Memory Foam Throw It made of velvet and memory foam which are extremely comfortable. The pillowcase has a side zip which makes it easy to change or wash the pillowcase. Great for in-bed reading and TV watching, use as bolster, sofa-cushion, back pillow! This Grapefruit slice shape pillow is a good gift for your friends, family, home decoration decor!!