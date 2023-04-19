FP Movement

At Free People

Style No. 61341954; Color Code: 050 The perfect socks for your workouts, these ankle socks from FP Movement feature a cushioned, ribbed design with a smiley face detail accented with the brand’s iconic Buti symbol for eyes. Contrast toe seam Arch support FP Movement A destination for the life well-lived, Free People Movement offers performance-ready activewear, practice-perfect styles and beyond-the-gym staples. We believe in the power of community, in supporting and lifting each other up and always #movingtogether. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import