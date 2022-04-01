Stoney Clover Lane x Target

Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 2.17 Inches (L), 2.17 Inches (W) Package Quantity: 1 Application Type: Self-Adhesive Material: Polyester, Cotton Street Date: April 2, 2022 TCIN: 83816510 UPC: 195994963773 Item Number (DPCI): 251-10-7286 Origin: Imported Description Add a little cheer to anything from your backpack to your suitcase, and more with the Smiley Patch from Stoney Clover Lane x Target. This patch has a cute look you'll love, with a fuzzy yellow and white smiley face outlined in glittery gold, and it measures 2.17 inches wide and 2.17 inches tall for an eye-catching addition to any gear. An adhesive back makes the patch easy to apply, and with just a few stitches, you can make it a permanent addition to fabric items like a tote bag or fanny pack. Lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane sparks self-expression through its line of candy-colored, customizable accessories. Now Stoney Clover Lane x Target brings you a limited-time warm-weather collection with countless options to mix, match and personalize – wherever your adventures may take you. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.