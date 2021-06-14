Moonwavey

Smiley Flower Tufted Wall Hanging

£28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

28cm x 21.5cm in size this wall hanging bring cute pattern and colour to any room! Handmade and hand finished with a cotton canvas back 🌼 slight wool discolouration from being trimmed a bit too close but hardly noticeable! This is reflected in the slightly discounted price! (Shown in pictures) 🌼 Rate this description Did you find the above description useful? Let Etsy know.