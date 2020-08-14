JDMeikocl

Smile Communicator Face Mask With Clear Vinyl Mouth Expression Lip Reading Mask

$10.40

Buy Now Review It

At Joybuy

The returns policy applies to specific items. For a 30-day return due to quality issues: - Items must be returned with all gifts and accessories. - The buyer will not need to pay for return shipping costs and customs duties. Refund amount and methods may vary according to the item's condition, date of purchase, and payment method.