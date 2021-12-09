SMEG

Smeg Drip Coffee Machine

$399.58

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

Features a sizeable 1.4 Litre water tank that can make up to 10 delicious cups of coffee on a single use, ideal for those with friends or family visiting The aroma intensity selector gives you two options so you can create a richly flavoured coffee that caters to a range of taste buds Automatic start mode allows you to conveniently programme the coffee maker to start at a given time, ready to start the day ahead Sturdy carafe glass jug and anti slip feet provides utmost peace of mind, keeping the machine performing at its finest The elegant design of the easy to read LED display provides a clear view of what settings are being used and the clock.This product comes with a 2 year guarantee when you register for free with Smeg, where you'll be able to return the appliance to be repaired or replaced if faulty or broken down Wake up to the enticing aroma of a barista-style coffee and get your mornings started the right way with the drip coffee machine from Smeg. The 1.4 Litre water tank provides up to 10 cups of delicious coffee on a single use and the handy 40-minute keep warm function will let you enjoy your drinks throughout the morning. The coffee filter is reusable and can be easily cleaned. Each function of the coffee machine is easily navigated with the user-friendly control panel, while the contemporary LED display provides clear visibility of the settings and clock. This machine gives you complete control, featuring an aroma intensity button with a light or intense option, so you can make a richly-flavoured coffee at the touch of a button. The auto start mode provides more freedom to your coffee making, as you can programme the machine to commence at a given time so it's ready before starting your day. An anti-drip system helps avoid spillages, while the anti-slip feet provide added stability on your kitchen countertop.