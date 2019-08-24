Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Smashbox

Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer Light

$36.00
At Ulta Beauty
Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer Light is a super lightweight, transparent gel face primer that smoothes skin and creates a soft-focus finish.
Featured in 1 story
Ulta Beauty's 50% Sale Starts This Weekend
by Megan Decker