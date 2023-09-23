Smashbox

Smashbox Mini Smashbox X Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector 2.5g

$37.00

At Mecca

The MECCA view BECCA's most-loved highlighter finds a new home at Smashbox. The ultra-creamy Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter formula melts into skin for a natural, luminous glow. Unlike traditional pressed-powder highlighters, this unique formula blends luminous pearl pigments with liquid for an ultra-buttery texture. The creamy formula builds and blends seamlessly on skin without looking glittery. Pure light is reflected from every angle for the most natural, luminous glow. This mini version is the perfect travel companion or for touching up on-the-go.