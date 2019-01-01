Smashbox

Smashbox Full Exposure Eye Shadow Palette & Primer

$42.44

WHAT IT IS Shape matters! A set of universally awesome neutrals, including how-to's for 6 eye shapes. It's essential, effortless and enhanced for your shape! Essential: 14 must-have neutral shades-from nudes to blacks, long-wearing shimmers to velvety-smooth mattes. Effortless: With shimmers in the top row and mattes along the bottom, it's easy to turn up or tone down the luster. Remember, when using the shimmer shades, be sure to apply by pressing down, rather than sweeping across lids. Enhanced for your eye shape: Breakthrough eye shape chart to get your most gorgeous look. WHY YOU'LL LOVE IT Just like you dress to flatter your body shape, makeup should be applied based on your eye shape. A look that's amazing on your friend might not be great for you. So, after 9 years of research by our R&D team-who looked at more than 5,000 eyes!-we narrowed it down to 6 main shapes, and our artists created how-to's based on the shapes to truly get your most gorgeous eyes with this palette. The Full Exposure Palette was created because our pros at Smashbox Studios needed it. On set, they've seen every skin tone and eye shape imaginable, so they wanted a super universal, straightforward palette that works on anyone, anywhere-from big-deal photo shoots to behind-the-scenes selfies. JUST THE FACTS Includes: Palette with 14 neutral shades Specially designed double-ended brush Get the Look insert for your eye shape Bonus! Photo Finish 24 Hour Shadow Primer deluxe sample