Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Smashbox
Smashbox Crystalized Gloss Angeles Lip Gloss
$19.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
Crystalized Gloss Angeles Lip Gloss by Smashbox is a non-sticky, high-shine lip gloss that hydrates, makes lips look fuller & is infused with crystals to enhance your magic. Swipe it on bare lips or use it to glossify your favorite lip colors.
Featured in 1 story
The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Virgo In Your Life
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Lancôme
Juicy Shaker
$22.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
NYX
Butter Gloss
$4.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Mented Cosmetics
Gloss For Grown Ups Lip Gloss Collection
$50.00
from
Mented Cosmetics
BUY
DETAILS
CK One Color
All Day Perfection Lipcolor In Flaunt
$16.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Smashbox
DETAILS
Smashbox
Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer Light
$36.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Smashbox
Ablaze Face Palette
$39.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Smashbox
Photo Finish Primer Water
C$39.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Smashbox
Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick In Ultra-violet
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Spirit
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
Prepare to look at the world through new eyes on Sunday, when speedy Mercury trines a retrograde Uranus. Our collective need for change encourages us to
by
Venus Australis
Horoscopes
Your September Horoscope, Revealed
There’s a shared spirit of inquiry on September 1, when messenger planet Mercury trines a retrograde Uranus. We’re looking to transform ourselves from
by
Venus Australis
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
The week ahead is filled with opportunities for self-reflection. Pay attention to your emotional reactions on Sunday evening, when the Moon wanes in
by
Venus Australis
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted