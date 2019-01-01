Smashbox

Smashbox Cosmetics Cover Shot Eye Shadow Palette - Ablaze

$29.00

At Birchbox

Anyone who’s ever worn one of Smashbox Cosmetics’ eye shadows knows that they’re pros at creating striking shades that are beyond blendable. This purse-friendly palette—a collaboration with Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell—is no exception. You have everything you need to create endless eye looks with two base shades and six accent colors that have a hint of sparkle and a velvety finish. The portable size means you can change it up anywhere your day takes you.