Smartwool

Smartwool Women’s Merino 250 Baselayer Crew Top

$100.00 $48.99

Buy Now Review It

At Moosejaw

Product Description Item No. 10365903 FEATURES of the Smartwool Women's Merino 250 Baselayer Crew Top Back body seam wraps to front for body enhancing fit Shoulder panels eliminate top shoulder seams Flatlock seam construction designed to eliminate chafing Interlock knit