Samsung

Smarttag Bluetooth Tracker

$99.52 $77.28

Tag it: Need to keep tabs on something, Attach a Galaxy SmartTag to those precious things in life. Find it: If you lost your stuff, just launch the app, and see where it’s been last. Retracing your steps is easy. Take it easy: There it is. Thanks to Galaxy SmartTags, finding lost items is smart and simple. Use with a Galaxy smartphone running Android 8.0 or higher & RAM 2.0GB above. SmartThings app required. 4 (Four Pack). Pack of four Black Smarttags Galaxy SmartTag makes your on-the-go life more worry-free than ever. Keep track of something precious while it's on the move or find your car keys that fell behind the couch