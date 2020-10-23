Philips

Smartsleep Sleep & Wake-up Light Therapy Lamp

$199.99 $154.99

Buy Now Review It

Light therapy lamp and Sunrise alarm clock clinically proven to improve your energy, sleep and well-being. Fall asleep with new relax breathe function, and wake up naturally with colored Sunrise. 89% of Philips Sleep & wakeup light users would recommend it to others after just 2 weeks of use. 90 day no hassle money back guarantee and full 2-year warranty from Philips. Cord length: 5 feet Easy to use, premium features: 7 natural sounds, FM radio, White noise, and power back up. USB mobile phone charging, and AUX Dock with quality speaker to enjoy your own music. Customize Smart display brightness or full DIM clock display. The Sleep and Wake-Up Light designed to help you relax and wake up refreshed. With light-guided breathing and personalized sun settings, join the 92% of users who found it easier to get out of bed.