Philips

Smartsleep Sleep And Wake-up Light

$199.00 $159.00

Buy Now Review It

CLINICALLY PROVEN*: Philips wake-up lights are recommended by physicians and pharmacists for establishing a healthy sleep and wake routine** PERSONALIZATION: Customized sunset and sunrise SMART FEATURES: midnight lamp, FM radio, phone charging dock, power back-up, speaker, auto dimming display and smart snooze MOOD AND ENERGY: proven to give you an easy and energetic wake-up and improve your mood in the morning*** WIND DOWN ROUTINE: RelaxBreathe light-guided breathing helps you relax to sleep and sunset simulation helps you fall asleep more peacefully