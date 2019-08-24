Speck's SmartShell® case fits the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2016 and newer models) and the 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar (2016 and newer).
SmartShell combines a sleek hardshell design with vibrant colors for stylish protection against scratches, dents, and bumps for your Macbook.
SmartShell is designed for superior protection and durability. It is 47% stronger against bumps and punctures than our previous SeeThru cases. Redesigned corner clips hold the case securely onto your 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and are 60% stronger than the clips on SeeThru cases to prevent breakage.
This lightweight, slim hardshell MacBook Pro 13" Touch Bar case is easy to install and fits closely to protect against scratches. Rubberized feet on the bottom of the case keep your MacBook from sliding around on smooth surfaces.