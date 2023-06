Smartish

Gripmunk Iphone 14 Pro Slim Case

$14.99

π—–π—”π— π—˜π—₯𝗔, 𝗦𝗖π—₯π—˜π—˜π—‘ & 𝗖𝗒π—₯π—‘π—˜π—₯ 𝗣π—₯π—’π—§π—˜π—–π—§π—œπ—’π—‘ - Face up? Face down? Doesn't matter...raised-bumper edges keep that phone lifted π—šπ—₯π—œπ—£π—£π—¬ 𝗑𝗒𝗧 π—¦π—§π—œπ—–π—žπ—¬ - Textured sides, smooth back, pocket-friendly 𝗣π—₯π—’π—§π—˜π—–π—§π—œπ—©π—˜ π—”π—œπ—₯-π—£π—’π—–π—žπ—˜π—§ 𝗖𝗒π—₯π—‘π—˜π—₯𝗦 - Drop tested 50x from 6ft on concrete π—¦π—Ÿπ—œπ— π—£π—₯π—’π—™π—œπ—Ÿπ—˜ - Don't let its slim build fool you, it's still strong as a mother π—£π—Ÿπ—”π—¬π—¦ π—ͺπ—˜π—Ÿπ—Ÿ π—ͺπ—œπ—§π—› π—ͺπ—œπ—₯π—˜π—Ÿπ—˜π—¦π—¦ 𝗖𝗛𝗔π—₯π—šπ—˜π—₯𝗦 - Nikola Tesla Approved! Get a grip with Gripmunk iPhone case by Smartish. This case hits the grippy sweet spot, putting the odds against gravity ever so slightly in your favor. Its ultra-light yet durable construction, complete with corner air-pockets (think airbags for your phone), truly corners the market on slim smartphone protection…and corny jokes. With a bezeled screen and camera bump, the Gripmunk also safely elevates all your phone's glass off the table and away from rough surfaces. Does that make it Smartish? You’d bezel believe it.