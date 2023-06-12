Smartish

Gripmunk Iphone 14 Pro Slim Case

$14.99

𝗖𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗔, 𝗦𝗖𝗥𝗘𝗘𝗡 & 𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗡𝗘𝗥 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 - Face up? Face down? Doesn't matter...raised-bumper edges keep that phone lifted 𝗚𝗥𝗜𝗣𝗣𝗬 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗬 - Textured sides, smooth back, pocket-friendly 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗔𝗜𝗥-𝗣𝗢𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗡𝗘𝗥𝗦 - Drop tested 50x from 6ft on concrete 𝗦𝗟𝗜𝗠 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗟𝗘 - Don't let its slim build fool you, it's still strong as a mother 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗦 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗟 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗪𝗜𝗥𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗦𝗦 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗦 - Nikola Tesla Approved! Get a grip with Gripmunk iPhone case by Smartish. This case hits the grippy sweet spot, putting the odds against gravity ever so slightly in your favor. Its ultra-light yet durable construction, complete with corner air-pockets (think airbags for your phone), truly corners the market on slim smartphone protection…and corny jokes. With a bezeled screen and camera bump, the Gripmunk also safely elevates all your phone's glass off the table and away from rough surfaces. Does that make it Smartish? You’d bezel believe it.