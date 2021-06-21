Cosori

Smart Wifi Air Fryer

$119.99 $83.99

The COSORI VeSync Pro Air Fryer has arrived on the Kitchen scene. The first air fryer can now be controlled and monitored with your mobile devices. With the Smart feature, WiFi COSORI is taking your meal preparation to new levels of convenience Alexa and Google Assistant-Enabled: Remotely control your fryer through the VeSync app or voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant. Enjoy adjusting and monitoring the cooking progress of your meals remotely Practical Design: The special improved ergonomic angled display provides better viewing, without bending over. Slimmer footprint fits on your countertop and saves your space. Easy to Use: Cook your favorites using 11 built-in, one-touch presets: Steak, Poultry, Seafood, French Fries, Vegetables, Desserts, and more options. Uses preset manually, or pick a recipe in the app and the settings will automatically adjust Over 100 Recipes: Find over 100 original pre-programmed recipes in the VeSync app to get you started, with new recipes being added weekly. Find even more recipes from Cosori users themselves in our online community Want to eat healthily, or give the gift of healthier eating. Give the gift of 85% less oil, with fewer "deep-fried" odors lingering in the kitchen. Enjoy the same delicious, crispy textures and taste as traditionally fried food Cook Faster: Cook your meals in less time than it would take in a conventional oven, but with crispier and tastier results. To find air fryer accessories and replacement basket, search for C158-6AC and C158-FB