Kmart

Smart Wi-fi Led Sunset Light

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kmart

Transform any space into a calming oasis where everything is drenched in the soft sun. Whether you're looking to create a warm glow or fiery blaze, the Smart Sunset Lamp is suitable for every occasion! Product Details Dimensions/Size: 26cm (H) x 10cm (D) Material: Aluminium Features Colour changing RGB LED Sound sensitive - Music activated light mode Adjustable head Remotely control anytime, anywhere, via Genio app Works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa Set schedules or timers to turn on/off Dimmable USB Powered Wi-Fi enabled (compatible only on 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network) Warranty Manufacturer warranty: 12 months Help us to improve our product content