Hidrate Spark

Smart Water Bottle - Tracks Water Intake & Glows To Remind You To Stay Hydrated

$55.00 $44.95

Buy Now Review It

GLOWS to remind you to stay hydrated. Tracks water intakes and syncs with smartphones (iOS and Android) via Bluetooth. Integrates with Fitbit, Apple Watch, and other activity trackers to adjust your daily water goal to your daily activity level. Holds 24 ounces. Fits in standard cup holder. Bottle cavity and cap dishwasher safe- hand wash sensor stick. Battery operated- no need for charging.