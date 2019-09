H2O Pal

Smart Water Bottle Hydration Tracker

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

H2OPal is a smart water bottle that automatically tracks your hydration and sends smart reminders Auto-adjusts your goals based on activity, weather, and profile (height, sex, etc.) information. Premium glass bottle to best preserve fresh taste of water. Don't use with carbonated water/drinks. Optimized for home & office use. Doesn't fit in car cupholders. Not ideal for biking or hiking. Works with iPhone. (WARNING: Android app in early beta. Does NOT work on most Android phones.)