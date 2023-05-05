LELO

Smart Wand High Power Body Massage Vibrator

$159.00

Buy Now Review It

The SMART WAND Medium offers you the high powered pleasure of a wand-style massager in a compact, travel-friendly design. Unique SenseTouch technology lets vibrations build on contact with your body and increase in intensity naturally. 8 pre-set vibration patterns with variable strength that promise intense relief from sore muscles. Rechargeable with travel lock and near-silent vibrations for pleasure you can experience anywhere, any time. Fully waterproof to 1 m for enjoyment in bath or shower, as well as easier cleaning.Award-winning packaging with full 1-year warranty and 10-year quality guarantee. Elegantly compact yet intensely powerful, the SMART WAND Medium is ideal for all-over body massage while on the go. Enjoy the most targeted relaxation and relief for muscles in the legs, arms, shoulders, neck and back with the revolutionary SenseTouch technology, which allows the intensity of vibrations be dictated by pressure upon the body. Waterproof and rechargeable with a travel lock feature, the SMART WAND Medium is travel ready and perfect for use in bath or shower.