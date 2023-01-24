Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Lelo | FP Movement
Smart Wand 2
$199.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
More from Lelo | FP Movement
Lelo | FP Movement
Personal Moisturizer
BUY
$25.00
Free People
Lelo | FP Movement
Sila
BUY
$169.00
Free People
Lelo | FP Movement
Smart Wand 2
BUY
$199.00
Free People
Lelo | FP Movement
Soraya Wave
BUY
$259.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted