Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
LELO
Smart Wand
£179.00
£134.25
Buy Now
Review It
At LELO
Need a few alternatives?
Ann Summers
Self Love Massage Wand
BUY
£48.00
Ann Summers
Coco de Mer
Pleasure Number 6
BUY
£135.00
Cult Beauty
Lovehoney
Desire Luxury Rechargeable Wand Vibrator
BUY
£67.99
£79.99
Lovehoney
DOXY
Original Ultra Powerful Magic Wand Massager
BUY
£84.89
Amazon
More from LELO
LELO
Ora 3
BUY
£149.00
LELO
LELO
Ora 3
BUY
£149.00
LELO
LELO
Sona™ 2 Cruise
BUY
£96.55
£129.00
LELO
LELO
Lily 3
BUY
£70.00
£139.00
LELO
More from Sexual Wellness
LELO
Ora 3
BUY
£149.00
LELO
LELO
Ora 3
BUY
£149.00
LELO
Ann Summers
Self Love Massage Wand
BUY
£48.00
Ann Summers
Coco de Mer
Pleasure Number 6
BUY
£135.00
Cult Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted