Topshop

Smart Trousers

£30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Topshop

These khaki coloured trousers are perfect for 9-5 style or even 5-9! You will look super smart and well-put-together. 76% Polyester, 17% Viscose, 7% Elastane. Machine wash.Model's height is 5'9 and she wears a size 8.