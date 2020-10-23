BRELONG

At GearBest

Product Features: 1. Human body recognition People are automatically showing the time. When people are absent, the time is automatically closed. 2. Stepless Dimming + Soft Lighting + Touch Dimming (1) 50LM brightness, 3200K warm color temperature. The ring-shaped halo provides a high-intensity nighttime soft lighting, suitable for nighttime baby care, getting up and dressing, finding things that require higher brightness scenes. The brightness is infinitely adjustable. (2) Reflected light guides you to blink comfortably in the darkness. In order to protect your eyes, so that the lights are more soft time lights using pure reflective light guide technology, in the dark, any time you open your eyes and more will not dazzle. 3. Transparent clock (eye comfort) The black-penetration clock shows that the clear and soft LED clock display during the day and night uses the PC semi-transparent panel, which is clearly visible even under bright light during the day and softens at night without dazzling. 4. Vibration or touch to open, convenient and practical. It's easy to turn on again at night. In the darkness, just tap the clock to turn on the halo and bell mushroom. 5. Sleep automatically recognize lights off (with sleep function: people automatically turn off the lights after they fall asleep.) (1). A 120 degrees spherical scan will always find you. Automatic sleep recognition. (2). One less light-off action and more peace of mind. After you fall asleep, the time light will monitor your status at any time and then automatically extinguish the lights. Get up at night and never have to turn off the lights 6. Snooze fun alarm (1). Snooze settings for 30 minutes. (2). There is no alarm to turn off the key, the time light senses that you wake up, and then the alarm will automatically turn off. 7.Built-in 2000mAh lithium-ion battery 8.168 hours of low-brightness continuous lighting, 8 hours of high-brightness continued to light.