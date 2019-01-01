Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Williams Sonoma
Smart Thermometer 2
$199.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Williams Sonoma
Featured in 1 story
9 Futuristic Gadgets Your Kitchen Needs
by
Allie Briggs
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Keep Calm And Carry On
Keep Calm And Carry On Pink Mug
$11.51
from
Keep Calm And Carry On
BUY
DETAILS
SimpleTaste
Electric Masticating Juicer Extractor
$89.99
$71.98
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Almond
Nonstick Ceramic Copper Frying Pan
$32.83
$24.63
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Magic Bullet
Magic Bullet Blender, Small, Silver, 11 Piece Set
$39.99
$29.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Williams Sonoma
DETAILS
Williams Sonoma
Wine Glass Dual Tip Markers, Set Of 2
$14.95
from
Williams Sonoma
BUY
DETAILS
Williams Sonoma
Wine Glass Dual Tip Markers
$9.95
from
Williams Sonoma
BUY
DETAILS
Williams Sonoma
Marble And Brass Round Board With Knife, Love
$79.95
from
Williams Sonoma
BUY
DETAILS
Williams Sonoma
Snowman Dinner Plates
$67.95
$54.36
from
Williams Sonoma
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Villeroy & Boch
New Wave Dinnerware
$516.00
$249.99
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Nutribullet
Pro 900 Series
$159.97
$79.98
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Ralph Lauren
Wyatt Cocktail Shaker
$95.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
All-Clad
4 Quart Slow Cooker
$149.99
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
More from Home
Home
The Major Memorial Day Home Sales You Don't Want To Miss
If a sale happens and no one knows to shop it, does it even make a steal? We're not going to test this philosophical shopping theory right now, because
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
The Best Indoor & Outdoor Accessories To Cop From Ikea's Mem...
There are two ways to use outdoor furniture for indoor spaces. There's the Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani from Friends method: dingy lawn chairs sharing
by
Michelle Santiago...
What To Buy Now
Cook Like A Gourmet Chef With These Highly-Rated Indoor Herb Gard...
Here's a scenario many home cooks find themselves in all the time: you're working off a recipe for some incredible dish, then you get to a part that
by
Olivia Harrison
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted