Midea

Smart Portable Air Conditioner

$549.53

SmartCool: The Midea Portable Air Conditioner, ASHRAE rating 14, 000 BTU (8200 BTU 2017 SACC standard) delivers fast, effective cooling for spaces Up to 350 sq. ft while simultaneously providing fan and dehumidification functions in any home, bedroom, office or cabin; creating a relaxing and comfortable environment. WIFI Enabled & Voice Control: Control your portable AC from anywhere using our smartphone app. Switch modes, set a schedule, and more. Pairing your AC with Alexa or with Google Assistant, the unit will respond to voice commands, keeping your home cool and comfortable. EFFORTLESS OPERATION：Enjoy the simplicity and comfort of digital controls. The portable AC features an easy-to-read LED display and includes a compact remote control (batteries included) to easily set the time, temperature, and mode, from across the room. Its 24-hour adjustable timer can cool a room to a temperature between 62°F-90°F and has 3 modes to choose from - cooling, dehumidification, fan only. EASY INSTALLATION：Roll your air conditioner to the preferred cooling area, attach the 5ft hose and adjustable window brackets (fits openings from 26. 5-48“), turn the unit on and let your cooling begin! An exhaust hose and window kit are included, no extra tools are needed for assembly. Installation instructions are simple and can be done by anyone. WASHABLE AIR FILTER：To provide clean cool air, we designed a removable and reusable air filter to protect your family and living space from dust and pet hairs. We recommend you clean the filter every month of operation in order to extend the life and performance of this unit. This Smart Controlled Midea Easy Cool 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner cools or dehumidifies home or office spaces quietly, quickly, and efficiently. Real Comfort compliant with the newest DOE SACC and California Energy Commission testing standard for maximum cooling capability. Louver Auto Swing Auto-swing air flow louvers move air around the room while cooling, making all parts of your room more comfortable. Rated at 14, 000 BTU (ideal for rooms up to 350 square feet), this unit allows you to choose a temperature between 62 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit. With three fan speeds and five modes, you can choose your desired combination of settings from either the control panel or included digital remote. Multi-function control panels lets you quickly set desired temperature and fan speed for optimal comfort. An energy-saving SLEEP/ECO option automatically adjusts the temperature overnight. Keep your air quality intact with an indicator light that tells you when to clean the internal filter, removable and reusable air filter to protect your family and living space from dust and pet hairs, and stay comfortable with a proximity sensing feature in the remote that adjusts cooling based on your distance from the unit. Meanwhile, attached wheels provide easy portability. Installation is a breeze - simply install our included airtight bracket in the existing frame and connect the clip-on drainage hose. Hassle-free Installation with the built-in hose and installation kit, requires less space for installation. Works with both hung and sliding windows.