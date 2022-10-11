Amazon

Smart Plug

Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet. Certified for Humans - Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it's actually simple. Schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away. Simple to set up and use—plug in, open the Alexa app, and get started in minutes. Compact design keeps your second outlet free. No smart home hub required—set up routines and schedules through the Alexa app. See tips on saving energy and estimate your light’s consumption with the Alexa energy dashboard.