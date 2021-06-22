Sengled

Smart Outlet Works With Alexa, Google Home

$24.99 $19.99

Buy Now Review It

Expand Your Smart Home: Connect the smart plug with a Sengled Smart Hub or compatible device. A smart hub is required for the smart outlet. Like Sengled Smart Hub 4(Upgrade), SmartThings Hub, Wink Hub, and Hubitat Hub. They are no smart hub required when connected to Smart Things, Amazon Echo Plus or Echo Show (2nd Gen).In addition, our hub is sold separately (B0828KXVGQ). Timer and Schedule: Schedules and timers for your Alexa smart plugs to automatically turn on and off your electronics as needed, such as a humidifier, electric kettle, coffee maker, lamp and electric fan. Please note that the amazon smart plug is not suitable for appliances whose power is more than 120V,15A Max, 1800W Max. Compact Size and Energy Saving: 2 in 1 low profile and nice exterior, you can able to use 2 smart plugs simultaneously, Small size doesn't preclude open coffee makers and lamps before you get home. Allowing a more sensible use of appliance conditioning yields electricity savings and protects the environment. Easy Installation and Quality Assured: Download Sengled Home APP, set up on the smart plug and wireless control your device using a tablet or phone. Connect to the internet via Ethernet cable, not limited to 2.4GHz or 5 GHz routers, required an additional hub. ETL and FCC certification ensures complete protection. Note: THIS IS NOT A WIFI SMART PLUG. Voice Command Control and Hand Free: Smart plugs that work with Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, SmartThings and Siri, Sengled smart outlet plug compatible smart hub required(E39-G8C)and just give a simple voice command to control your home device with a smart outlet(e.g: "Alexa, turn all the lights off").