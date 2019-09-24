Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorBed & Bath
Smart Nora

Smart Nora

$359.00$329.00
At Smart Nora
Throughout the night, Nora listens for early sounds of snoring before they become loud enough to wake the sleeping partner. Once snoring is detected, Nora starts a gentle movement in the pillow insert.
Featured in 1 story
All The Sleep Products You Haven't Tried Yet
by Cory Stieg