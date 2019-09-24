Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Smart Nora
Smart Nora
$359.00
$329.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Smart Nora
Throughout the night, Nora listens for early sounds of snoring before they become loud enough to wake the sleeping partner. Once snoring is detected, Nora starts a gentle movement in the pillow insert.
Featured in 1 story
All The Sleep Products You Haven't Tried Yet
by
Cory Stieg
Need a few alternatives?
Ticla
Rambler 15/25 Siesta
$120.00
from
Ticla
BUY
DreamCloud
Dreamcloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress, Queen
$1399.00
$1199.00
from
DreamCloud Sleep
BUY
Allswell
Boho Linen Striped Duvet Cover
$350.00
$245.00
from
Allswell
BUY
PBTeen
Hogwarts Striped Quilt
$179.00
from
PBTeen
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Wayfair
Down Alternative Comforter
$159.90
$15.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
H&M Home
Jacquard-weave Duvet Cover
$99.00
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Linum Home Textiles
Sinemis Terry 6-piece Towel Set - Dark Grey
$108.50
$32.55
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
More from Wellness
Mental Health Awareness
Halsey On Why Noticing The Warning Signs Is The First Step In Add...
Halsey is known for speaking out about her issues with mental health, rooted in the trauma of sexual assault, her bipolar diagnosis, and suffering a
by
Courtney E. Smith
30 Day Challenge
This 30-Day Pilates Workout Challenge Will Work Your Core 'T...
Ah, pilates. It’s not just for women from the ‘80s wearing neon spandex. It’s a versatile workout that’s good for posture, conditioning, and
by
Cory Stieg
Body
Naomi Osaka's Gesture After Besting Coco Gauff At U.S. Open ...
The U.S. Open match between Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff was amazing, though it was the post-match sportsmanship between the two that captured everyone’s
by
Alexis Reliford
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted