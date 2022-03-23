Wrangler

Smart Luggage Set, 3 Pcs

$200.00 $163.73

Buy Now Review It

3 piece smart luggage set includes 28" Large check in suitcase, 24" Medium check in suitcase, and 20" Carry on Patented 3-in-1 cup holder, USB port, and phone holder located in back of each luggage for travel convenience Multi-directional spinner wheels to provide 360º effortless mobility and ease on traveler's wrist Expandable: expands for extra packing capacity Top and side handles for easy carrying and transport. 4 side studs to conveniently lay luggage on its side Featuring the Wrangler "el Dorado" Smart Luggage set with the 3-in-1 Cup holder, phone holder, and USB port for charging devices. Batter pack is not included. Size options include 3 Piece Set (28" Large check-in, 24" Large check-in, 20" Carry on) or standalone units. All sizes of the luggage have the 3-in-1 feature and come nested. Built for the ultimate convenient experience for the modern day traveler.