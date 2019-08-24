Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Native Union
Smart Hub Bridge
$54.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Native Union
SMART HUB BRIDGE brings the power source to you wi... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
The Best Back To School Gadgets & Accessories
by
Madeline Buxton
More from Native Union
DETAILS
Native Union
Terrazzo Wireless Dock Charger
$149.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Native Union
Drop Wireless Charger
$60.00
from
Mr. Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Native Union
Drop Wireless Charger
$59.99
from
Native Union
BUY
DETAILS
Native Union
Drop Wireless Charging Set
$89.98
$69.98
from
Native Union
BUY
More from Tech
Tech
Labor Day Tech Deals Are The Best We'll See Until Black Friday
Labor Day approacheth. Cue: seasonal depression. Yes, summer will soon be but a memory, but if it's any consolation, at least Labor Day also means major
by
Anabel Pasarow
Instagram
Instagram Influencers Share How They Decide If A Photo Is Grid-Wo...
Back when Instagram first launched, almost 10 years ago, sharing content was simple. You'd take a picture, throw a cool filter on it, maybe write a clever
by
Olivia Harrison
Tech
Here's How To Watch The U.S. Open
The U.S. Open is already in full swing, and tennis stars the world over have descended on the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New
by
Refinery29
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted