Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Click and Grow
Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden
$139.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden
Need a few alternatives?
The Plant Runner
Grow Your Plant Fam Pack
BUY
$40.00
The Plant Runner
Bunnings
65mm Mini Mates Range Premium Succulent
BUY
$5.49
Bunnings
Click and Grow
Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden
BUY
$139.95
Nordstrom
Lettuce Grow
The Farmstand
BUY
$348.00
Lettuce Grow
More from Click and Grow
Click and Grow
The Salad Lovers Kit
BUY
$123.99
Click and Grow
Click and Grow
The “herbs Go With Everything” Kit
BUY
$123.95
Click and Grow
Click and Grow
The Salad Lovers Kit
BUY
$86.95
$123.95
Click and Grow
Click and Grow
Indoor Herb Garden
BUY
$99.95
Amazon
More from Plants
The Plant Runner
Grow Your Plant Fam Pack
BUY
$40.00
The Plant Runner
Bunnings
65mm Mini Mates Range Premium Succulent
BUY
$5.49
Bunnings
Click and Grow
Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden
BUY
$139.95
Nordstrom
Lettuce Grow
The Farmstand
BUY
$348.00
Lettuce Grow
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted