Details & Care No matter how little space you think you have, you have room to grow your own fresh herbs or vegetables in this self-watering indoor garden. The kit includes the planter base, which features a built-in water reservoir that holds a month's worth of water, an LED lamp arm to provide vital light and three basil starter pods, so you can get growing right away. The proprietary soil mix is inspired by NASA research and contains nutrients released in sync with the plant's life cycle, keeps soil pH balanced and employs tiny oxygen pockets to guarantee plants get ample breathing room and nutrients even when the soil is wet. Includes base with water reservoir, LED lamp and three basil starter pods 8 1/4"–18 1/2" x 11 3/4" x 4 3/4" 2.6 lb. ABS plastic/LED lights/power cord Dishwasher safe Imported Item #5666105