Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorDécor
Aera

Smart Diffuser

$200.00
At Aera
Adjustable settings 1-10 for small, medium, or large rooms Hypoallergenic Microdroplet Technology, safe for your family & pets Consistent and long lasting for up to 800 hours Capsules purchased separately
Featured in 1 story
Add Aromatherapy To Your Sleep Routine For Zzzs
by Karina Hoshikawa