Pura

Style No. 53061958; Color Code: 038 An innovative tool that gives you total control of your home fragrance, the Pura diffuser conveniently connects with your smart phone through an app that allows you to adjust timing, scents, and intensity at any time, wherever you are. Effortlessly swap fragrances, create custom schedules, and receive "running low" or "empty" notifications through the Pura app. The diffuser even doubles as a night light, allowing you to customize the color and brightness to suit your needs. Fragrance oil sold separately Bluetooth and Wifi-compatible LED ambient nightlight Imported Dimensions 3" diameter Pura Pura was inspired by its founders' vision - to be able to control the scent of their homes anywhere, anytime, from the convenience of their smart phones. Each of Pura's designer-grade fragrances are formulated with only the finest, responsibly sourced ingredients to meet the highest standards in the industry.