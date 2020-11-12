United States
Shape+Store
Smart Cookie Innovative Cookie Cutter And Freezer Container
$23.26
The best way to shape, store and freeze your homemade cookie dough! The material is proudly Made in USA and The Smart Cookie is moulded in Canada. Compact and stackable - The Smart Cookie takes up less freezer space than an average ice cube tray. Top rack dishwasher safe, BPA & Phthalate Free. Can also be used to freeze any soft foods such as pestos, garlic butter, herbs, baby food etc, the possibilities are endless!