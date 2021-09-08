Sobro

Smart Coffee Table With Storage

$1499.00 $1299.00

The Sobro is a smart coffee table designed to support your connected lifestyle. With a refrigerated drawer, 2 Bluetooth speakers, 2 USB charging ports, 4 110V outlets, and LED lights, the Sobro keeps you powered up. It could be the greatest living room innovation since the remote control! The Sobro keeps beverages and food chilled and always within reach. Never miss a goal or a moment of the conversation. More than just a cooler, the Sobro uses a compressor to keep your wine, beer and beverages ice cold and features precise temperature controls that you can adjust to your personal preferences. Set the mood or start the party with rich deep sound quality. Dual Bluetooth speakers on each side of the Sobro coffee table deliver enhanced sound and rich bass. LED lights on the underside of the Sobro coffee table make for amazing ambiance and set the mood for a Netflix night or your next big bash. AND connect your TV audio to the table via the included Bluetooth dongle. Control all of this via the touchscreen on the Tempered Glass top: No app download required! The Sobro coffee table is designed to be plug and play. Simply plug in the Sobro to a wall outlet and you’re ready to go. There’s no assembling drawers or building furniture just simply screw on the legs of the table and plug it in. Using a cord concealer, you can smooth the cord on the floor and put it under the couch where it’s out of the way.