Lenovo

Smart Clock Essential

$49.99

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is the ultimate smart clock for any room. With a big & bold display you can check out the time from across the room, whether in the kitchen, in the living room or on a shelf. Talk to Google for hands-free help. From checking the time & weather, setting timers for cooking, adding items to your shopping list or making hands-free calls, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is here to help you be more productive and take back time. It’s also a great night-time companion with its built-in nightlight that provides a small source of light without waking up the whole family. No more stumbling around in the dark when searching for things. Listen to music, news, podcasts, and more with the clock’s quality speakers. Control over 40,000 compatible smart devices from over 5,000 brands. Ask Google to set the temperature, dim the lights, and more. Just say “Hey Google.”