Intelligent Nutrients

Smart Armor Perfume Serum, 1oz

$32.00

ATTRACT LOVE BITES, NOT BUG BITES: Our certified organic perfume has been skillfully crafted to attract humans while at the same time repelling biting, stinging, scourging insects. Profoundly unique from the often unpleasant smelling, citrus and citronella scents we have grown to expect, our insect fighting blend is enjoyable to wear even when you donÃ­t need the repelling attributes. 100% DEET-FREE: So you, your family, and pets live and play in and outdoors in a gentle, safe, non-toxic and organic way. Unlike other certified organic repellents that may contain as little as 5% active ingredients, our serum formula contains 100% active ingredients. Soy oil represents 72% of the serum formula. TRAVEL-FRIENDLY: TSA-Approved sizes fit conveniently inside purse, diaper bag, tackle box or golf bag, and The New England Journal of Medicine reported that natural repellents made from soybean oil are just as effective as repellents with DEET . DIRECTIONS FOR USE: Apply to exposed skin. Reapply as often as needed depending upon surroundings and biochemistry, targeting collars, wrists, and hairline. Ideal for use at a garden party or outdoor dinner. Use in closets and drawers to protect garments and linens from moths and other destructive insects. NON-TOXIC CHEMISTRY: Created by "the Father of Safe Cosmetics" and Aveda founder Horst Rechelbacher, who has always believed in organic, environmentally-friendly products with breakthrough results. At Intelligent Nutrients, our task is to harness the power of nature and keep driving the beauty industry forward. We embrace the latest plant technologies without fillers or harmful chemicals. All our products are gluten-free, cruelty-free, and made with sustainable packaging.