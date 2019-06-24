Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
H&M
Small Wooden Cutting Board
$24.99
$12.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Small wooden cutting board with a leather strap around handle and a leather hanger loop at top. Thickness 3/4 in. Size including handle approx. 5 x 11 in.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Threshold
Acacia Wood Tray
$19.98
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Nickey Kehoe
Coffee Wood Tasting Spoon
$24.95
from
Nickey Kehoe
BUY
DETAILS
Crate & Barrel
Tondo Plate
$6.00
from
Crate & Barrel
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Swivel Cheese Board Serving Set
$98.00
$78.40
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from H&M
DETAILS
H&M
Tote-bag Backpack
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
H&m+ Jacket
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted