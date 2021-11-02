Rice

This cute silicone whisk with a wooden handle is perfect when the sauce or the dough needs to be stirred. With these whisks in a beautiful mix of pink and blue colors it is possible to be colorful and practical at the same time... Remember to take a look at our whole collection of kitchen utensils - they will cover your every need. At RICE we spend a lot of resources staying on top of the latest rules and regulations regarding food safety and sustainability. Therefore, we make sure our silicone is of the highest quality, reusable and free of bisphenol A and phthalates - and these whisks can easily be put in the dishwasher after use... You can always find more information about our materials under "Experience Rice" & "Product information". *Product description and product information are subject to errors and omissions. Length (CM): 20 Diameter (CM): 5 Weight (KG): 0.04