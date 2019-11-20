Neola

This contemporary bracelet features a symbolic Tree of Life disc. The cut-out tree symbol creates a lovely centrepiece. The bracelet is set in Sterling Silver and can be adjusted with three hoops to fit most wrist sizes. The bracelet has a lobster clasp with a separate metal plate featuring the Neola logo. This bracelet has been handmade and ethically produced by our artisan craftsmen using only the finest precious metals. Our jewelry is presented in a branded Neola box. This bracelet is a perfect gift or treat for you. Everyday luxury with a twist.