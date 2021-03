Paola Navone

Small Transparent Green Glass Fish And Fish Dish

Designer: Paola Navone. Herring - little wriggling blue fish from the Baltic Sea – have claimed the starring role in this exclusive Fish&Fish tableware collection, designed by Paola Navone for Serax. Read more Dimensions Width: 23cm x Length: 10cm x Height: 2cm