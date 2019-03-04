Sigma Beauty

Small Tapered Blending Brush (e45)

£12.75

With Sigma Beauty’s exclusive SigmaTech Fibres – synthetic strands designed to outperform traditional animal hair – the Small Tapered Blending Brush (E45) features specialised ‘tips’ to pick up and distribute powder products perfectly. Super-soft and fluffy with a rounded shape, this is ideal for precision work – applying colour to the crease and lash line, as well as softening harsh lines to achieve a diffused, ‘soft focus’ finish. Designed to last, the brush handle is made from lightweight, sustainably sourced wood coated with eight layers of paint, while the patented 3-ring brush ferrule is made from high-performance Sigma Alloy for maximum strength and durability.