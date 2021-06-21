United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Sojos
Small Square Polarized Sunglasses
$19.99$14.99
Metal frame Polarized lens Polarized UV Protection Coating coating Lens width: 51 millimeters Bridge: 20 millimeters HIGH-DEFINITION UV400 TAC POLARIZED LENSES – SojoS's HD TAC polarized lenses can filter out sunlight reflected glare, and protect your eyes from long-term damage by blocking 100% of harmful UVA and UVB rays.
More from Sojos
Sojos
Sojos Cat Eye Blue Light Blocking Glasses Hipster Metal Frame Women Eyeglasse...
$16.99$22.99Amazon