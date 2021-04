Flora Curl

Small Satin Scrunchies

£12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Flora Curl

Premium Quality - Made from premium Satin. Vegan - Our Satin material is 100% vegan, non-silk and cruelty-free. Save your curls without harming the planet! Wide Application - Receive colourful satin scrunchies that feature the signature Flora & Curl hand-drawn botanical prints.